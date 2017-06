Planning meeting set for miners picnic

SHERIDAN — There will be a planning meeting for the 2017 Monarch/Underground Miners Picnic at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The plans for the July 30 picnic will be reviewed. The picnic on will start at 11 a.m. at Pine Island Campground in the Bighorn National Forest.

All interested in the event are invited to come to the planning meetings as well as the picnic.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.