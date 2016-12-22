Plan ahead to prevent holiday mishaps

SHERIDAN — In 2015, drunken driving-related crashes resulted in 10,265 deaths in America. That averages one death every 51 minutes, all according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s website. Thirty-seven percent of those crashes resulted in sober driver deaths. Sheridan’s women and men in uniform emphasize safety and prevention with upcoming holiday celebrations.

Drive sober

The Sheridan Police Department and Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office remind everyone to be smart when attending holiday parties.

“During this time and through the New Year, there’s a lot more social functions and a lot of people that wouldn’t normally drink very much, not go to the bar or not go out late at night after dark are going to and from Christmas parties,” SCSO Lt. Allen Thompson said. “There’s the alcohol factor involved in that. Make sure you plan ahead to know if you’re going to be drinking if you have a place to stay or somebody needs to drive you.”

Lt. Tom Ringley with the SPD reminded holiday party-goers of available resources for a safe trip home.

“We would remind people of the availability of Tipsy Taxi or ask them to use designated drivers if they’re out drinking in public,” Ringley said. “Especially this year with the icy roads [and it] looks like we might get some more snow over this Christmas weekend — make plans if you’re going to drink.”

Ringley said SPD’s main issues around the holidays tend to revolve around alcohol rather than break-ins or thefts.

Plan ahead

In addition to staying aware of intoxicated drivers on the road, officials recommend planning ahead for longer travel times due to weather conditions.

“With the roads getting icy and people traveling, we remind them to schedule accordingly and maybe add a little extra time in their schedule for travel,” Ringley said.

A 70 percent chance of snow the evening of Dec. 24 and a 70 percent chance on Dec. 25 on top of leftover snow, ice and slush from previous storms could create less than ideal driving conditions.

“Take your time, plan ahead, drive slower, make sure you’re paying attention to the other vehicles on the road as much as you are keeping yours straight and narrow on the road,” Thompson said.

Even preparation for travel should include caution.

“[We receive] carbon monoxide (CO) calls from running your vehicle in the garage to heat up and it sends CO into the house or the furnace has a malfunction and will send CO through the house,” Capt. Greg Luhman of Sheridan Fire-Rescue said.

Whether through vehicle emissions or gas-powered appliances in the household, carbon monoxide kills silently.

“CO is a bigger problem this time of the year,” Luhman said. “It’s silent, you can’t smell it, can’t see it. It can actually kill you while you’re sleeping.”

Putting a carbon monoxide detector in the home where it can be heard while sleeping proves most effective, Luhman advised, and installing it somewhere other than the furnace room will help avoid false alarms.

“It can be generally put anywhere except we don’t like to usually have them in the furnace rooms because they’ll get little whiffs of carbon monoxide,” he said.

Lights on lights on lights

The holidays also mean an abundance of lights and additional decorations that might result in fire hazards. Sheridan Fire-Rescue staff shared how to prevent fires from happening in and around the home.

“During the holidays, it’s electrical hazards that are generally the big concern,” Luhman said. “You’re plugging things into temporary wiring sources and it can create heat within trees, [especially with] old light systems. You’re stringing lights into lights into lights and it tends to create heat somewhere along that line.”

Extension cords running from indoor to outdoor light displays can also create friction and possibly a fire due to strain.

In addition, heating sources cause concern when items capable of catching fire sit nearby.

“Keep combustibles clear of heating sources,” Luhman said. “They’ll end up with the tree near the furnace or near a temporary ceramic heater, something along those lines and it’s too close and it’ll heat up the combustion process. It doesn’t even have to be the tree, it can be blankets, it can be boxes or magazines. Make sure that you keep a 3-foot clearance around those heating sources.”

Preventing problems

All safety measures begin with prevention.

Prevent cooking fires by keeping combustibles away from heat sources and keep a fire extinguisher on hand in case an accidental fire breaks out. Never use water to put out a grease fire.

Most manufacturers highly suggest replacing smoke detectors if older than 10 years. Testing and making sure fresh batteries are in smoke detectors helps prevent deaths.

“That is our big push because if they’re not working, your chances of having a death during a fire goes up astronomically,” Luhman said.

If heading out of town for holiday weekends, plan ahead and let neighbors know to prevent unwanted thefts.

“Make plans so that newspapers aren’t left in driveways or mail isn’t piling up in mailboxes to make it obvious they’re out of town,” Ringley advised. “Timers for interior lights are a good idea.”

Stay safe

Overall, law enforcement and those in uniform want to ensure safety and prevention this holiday season.

“Watch out for one another like we do all year and enjoy the season,” Ringley said.