Pizza for a Purpose to benefit Sheridan cat rescue

SHERIDAN — Powder River Pizza and Pub will host its next Pizza for a Purpose on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The restaurant will donate 110 percent of its proceeds from that day to the Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue.

In addition, attendees can sign up to win gift certificates donated by local businesses every hour starting at noon.

The cat rescue will also accept donations of cat toys.

Powder River Pizza and Pub is located at 803 N. Main St.