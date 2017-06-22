Pizza Factory looks to expand to Sheridan, needs franchisee

SHERIDAN — With 113 locations, California-based chain Pizza Factory has set its sights on Sheridan as its next franchise location.

Company president and CEO Mary Jane Riva said the company would like to be in Sheridan in the next month if possible, but is still looking for a franchisee.

“The area and the locations aren’t the problem for us, it’s finding franchisees,” Riva said. “And that’s primarily what we’re trying to let people know in these smaller communities.”

Riva said one reason franchisees are harder to find is because people often don’t know Pizza Factory is a franchise.

She also said people have misconceptions about what it takes to open a franchise. While many think they must have a large sum of money to open a franchise, Riva said that’s not true.

She said though there are variables about getting into a store, such as whether it’s an existing or new space, a franchisee only needs $90,000 in liquid assets.

Additionally, she said Pizza Factory will supply training, so franchisees don’t need any experience in the restaurant industry.

Riva said Sheridan fits the bill for Pizza Factory because the culture of each matches.

“Franchisee wise, our culture is very community centric so we get really involved in our communities,” Riva said.

“Our owners don’t open up their store and you never see them again, they’re actually the face and the community gets to know who those owners are,” Riva added later.

Riva said aside from active owners, the company also has an anti-bullying program called No Bully Zone and participates in No Kid Hungry.

If the company finds a franchisee, the Sheridan store will be its first location in Wyoming. Riva said there wasn’t something about Sheridan that set it apart from other places in the state, but that the communities of Wyoming fit the company’s principles.

“It’s just the culture of it,” Riva said. “We’re not looking to go into huge metropolitan-type areas.”

But in a community of about 17,000 people, there’s already seven pizza places on a 4-mile stretch in Sheridan with another not too far away in Big Horn.

Riva said this doesn’t concern her. She said the store has gone into much smaller communities and gotten a great response. Additionally, she said pizza places like Papa John’s and Little Caesars aren’t Pizza Factory’s competition because they focus on takeout and delivery and embody a different culture.

She said Pizza Factory has more of the feel of mom-and-pop shops, such as Powder River Pizza, whose owner was unavailable for comment, and the Big Horn Mercantile.

Mercantile manager Zach Green said he’s not concerned with the franchise looking to expand to the area.

Green said the distance between Sheridan and Big Horn will help and since the franchise doesn’t serve brick oven pizza as the Mercantile does, he doesn’t see it as competition.

“Bring them on in,” Green said.

“Everybody can get their chance,” he later added.