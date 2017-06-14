Pitchers take control in two Sheridan wins

SHERIDAN — In a week where the Sheridan Troopers will need to utilize their full bullpen, they didn’t need to waste too many arms in a doubleheader sweep Tuesday.

The Troopers will play eight games in six days this week and kicked off with two against the Black Hills Bombers Tuesday evening in Rapid City, South Dakota. After knocking off the Bombers twice in Sheridan Sunday, the Troopers didn’t have much trouble in the rematch.

Sheridan won the first game 9-2 and dominated the second game 17-0. The Sheridan pitching staff gave up a total of only three hits on the day.

Nolan McCafferty got the start in game one, throwing 96 pitches in a complete game. He only allowed two hits and struck out five. Both runs in the game were unearned — Sheridan committed four errors in the field.

But the Sheridan batters helped their pitcher at the plate, scoring four runs in the first inning as they cruised to victory. Coy Steel led the way, hitting 2 for 3 and scoring three runs. Andrew Ratty went 1 for 2 with three RBIs.

Kade Eisele and Blake King split duties on the mound in game two, although they needed just five innings to take down the Bombers. Eisele gave up no hits and struck out three, while King struck out one in his one inning pitching.

The Troopers finished with only nine hits in the second game, but they took advantage of five Black Hills errors and took 13 free bases at the plate. King, hitting in the leadoff spot, went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs, while Noah Gustafson went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Quinn McCafferty went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

The Troopers will take on Mitchell, South Dakota, in a doubleheader Wednesday before making their annual trip to Omaha, Nebraska, for four games.