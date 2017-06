Pint Night for Antelope Butte

SHERIDAN — The Black Tooth Brewing Company will host a pint night to benefit the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area on June 20 from 5-10 p.m.

During that time, $1 from each pint will be donated to the nonprofit effort to reopen the ski area.

ABF board members and staff will be on hand to answer questions and tickets will be available for the nonprofit’s summer events.

The Black Tooth Brewing Company is located at 312 Broadway St.