Pint Night to benefit Keystone Awards

SHERIDAN — The Black Tooth Brewing Company will host a community pint night to benefit the 2017 Keystone Awards.

The evening, set to begin at 5 p.m., will include music, raffles and beer.

The brewery will donate $1 of each pint sold to the Keystone Awards, which recognizes individuals who have dedicated their lives to service.

This year’s awardees are Forrest (posthumously) and Jacomien Mars, Jim Wilson and Reta Onstott. The awards ceremony will be held April 20. The Black Tooth Brewing Company is located at 312 Broadway St.