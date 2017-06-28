Pilates method takes different approach to therapy

SHERIDAN — Sheridan native Dr. Cassie Diamond returned to the area in March and has worked to open a business with a different approach to physical therapy.

Diamond said she uses a whole-body approach paired with Pilates moves and breathing techniques to help patients essentially create a new neurological plan. Diamond said the technique is more than stretching, strengthening and flexibility; she called it neuro-rehab, and said it changes the way the patient’s brain and body work together.

Pilates rehab isn’t new to Sheridan, though. Core Physical Therapy also offers the method as one of its services.

Diamond said unlike traditional physical therapy, the technique doesn’t focus on only the area of pain, but looks at the whole body to identify the reason for the pain.

“There’s basic principles that we’ll go over, but it’s also more like a Sherlock Holmes differential diagnosis,” Diamond said. “Like really diving into what that specific person needs not only to get out of that pain episode, but really the why, the reason you were there in the first place.”

Diamond said most new sessions start with a body and breathing evaluation.

She said the method also incorporates a patient’s habits and posture. For example, she said the way a person drives, maybe leaning or slumped to one side, can cause a ribcage shift, changing that person’s center of gravity and causing pain in other parts of the body.

Diamond came upon the Pilates-focused method when she was seeking help with her own back pain. She said after seeing traditional physical therapists, receiving injections and having MRIs, she was told about a physical therapist who specialized in Pilates.

Diamond said the method identified her breathing as the cause of her back pain.

She decided to take a course, which was only available to physical therapists and doctors, to learn the technique that she said was unlike anything she had learned in physical therapy school. The practice focuses primarily on learning how the five components of the body — breath, ribcage, pelvis, shoulder blades and head and neck — should align and work together.

She said patients can work on this on their own in little moments, such as driving to work or sitting at a desk.

Pat Lowry first started seeing Diamond in Oregon in October 2016. He said the physical therapy method is more about movement and exercise, which really “clicked” for him.

Currently, Diamond is sharing a space with Jenna’s Chic Fitness but she said she’s looking into a more permanent space that she hopes to open in the fall.