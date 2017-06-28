PH crowns member-member champions

SHERIDAN — The Powder Horn wrapped up its annual member-member golf tournament over the weekend, crowning two teams champions in the men’s and women’s divisions.

Nate Wilson and Barry King took the men’s title thanks to a one-hole, sudden-death playoff Sunday where the twosome took down the team of Tyler Johnson and Bill Arno. The two teams were tied at a 218 gross score after the two-day tournament.

Phil Amundson and Mike Schauer won the net division of the men’s tournament.

In the women’s division, the team of Kristen King and Lisa Bernard posted the low gross score to win the tournament, while Maureen Humphrys and Wanda Walsh took the low net score.

Along with the men’s playoff, the women’s tournament was capped off in thrilling fashion in the derby competition. With a large crowd of spectators surrounding the ninth green of the Eagle course, Humphrys chipped a shot from 20 yards away, over a sand trap and under a tree before her ball rolled 70 feet across the undulating green and into the cup for a birdie 3 to win the competition.

“I’ve never seen another shot like it,” Powder Horn PGA professional Todd Bleidner said.

Hallie Schauer and Jeane Hull were second in the derby; Margie Taylor and Janis DeVore were third.

Other scores from the member-member tournament were:

Men’s

First flight

Bob Allen-Paul Mavrakis; 220 net

John Hull-Anthony Spiegelberg; 224 gross

Justin Johnson-Dave Loseke; 204 gross

Jim Benepe-Dave Engels; 236 net

Mike Nechvatal-Brian Laman; 212 net

Second flight

Jake Johns-Kevin Skagg; 233 gross

Bud Johnson-Donnie Distler; 206 net

Joe Wright-Matt Parker; 242 gross

Dan Overton-Ryan Little; 228 net

Third flight

Ken Watson-Boyd Serres; 248 gross

Gary Walsh-Bill Baas; 208 net

Dennis Schreffer-Ken Knapp; 254 gross

Bob Cross-Rex Arney; 211 net

Jim Urbatchka-Bob Eberhar; 260 gross

Ken Richardson-Mark Herschta; 215 net

Fourth flight

Tom Mayer-PJ Johnson; 256 net

Mark Larsen-Bill DeLapp; 213 net

Bill Suranyi; 264 gross

Ed Hawkinson-Bill Rorhbaugh; 216 net

Kevin Anderson-Frank Boley; 282 gross

Kenny Kukchka-Cliff Roof; 227 net

Derby

1. Watson-Serres

2. Johnson-Mayer

3. Johnson-Distler

Women’s

First flight

Marth Eberhart-Charlene Thomas; low gross

Terri Baas-Connie Causer; low net

Second flight

Margie Taylor-Janis DeVore; low gross

Caryn Johnson-Stacey Rucki; low net

Closest to the pin

Men’s: Schauer (2), Laman, Loseke, Larsen, Richardson, Bud Johnson, Justin Johnson

Women’s: Thomas, Wanda Walsh, Penny Preston

Longest putt

Women’s: Humphrys