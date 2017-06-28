PH crowns member-member champions

SHERIDAN — The Powder Horn wrapped up its annual member-member golf tournament over the weekend, crowning two teams champions in the men’s and women’s divisions.
Nate Wilson and Barry King took the men’s title thanks to a one-hole, sudden-death playoff Sunday where the twosome took down the team of Tyler Johnson and Bill Arno. The two teams were tied at a 218 gross score after the two-day tournament.
Phil Amundson and Mike Schauer won the net division of the men’s tournament.
In the women’s division, the team of Kristen King and Lisa Bernard posted the low gross score to win the tournament, while Maureen Humphrys and Wanda Walsh took the low net score.
Along with the men’s playoff, the women’s tournament was capped off in thrilling fashion in the derby competition. With a large crowd of spectators surrounding the ninth green of the Eagle course, Humphrys chipped a shot from 20 yards away, over a sand trap and under a tree before her ball rolled 70 feet across the undulating green and into the cup for a birdie 3 to win the competition.
“I’ve never seen another shot like it,” Powder Horn PGA professional Todd Bleidner said.
Hallie Schauer and Jeane Hull were second in the derby; Margie Taylor and Janis DeVore were third.
Other scores from the member-member tournament were:
Men’s
First flight
Bob Allen-Paul Mavrakis; 220 net
John Hull-Anthony Spiegelberg; 224 gross
Justin Johnson-Dave Loseke; 204 gross
Jim Benepe-Dave Engels; 236 net
Mike Nechvatal-Brian Laman; 212 net
Second flight
Jake Johns-Kevin Skagg; 233 gross
Bud Johnson-Donnie Distler; 206 net
Joe Wright-Matt Parker; 242 gross
Dan Overton-Ryan Little; 228 net
Third flight
Ken Watson-Boyd Serres; 248 gross
Gary Walsh-Bill Baas; 208 net
Dennis Schreffer-Ken Knapp; 254 gross
Bob Cross-Rex Arney; 211 net
Jim Urbatchka-Bob Eberhar; 260 gross
Ken Richardson-Mark Herschta; 215 net
Fourth flight
Tom Mayer-PJ Johnson; 256 net
Mark Larsen-Bill DeLapp; 213 net
Bill Suranyi; 264 gross
Ed Hawkinson-Bill Rorhbaugh; 216 net
Kevin Anderson-Frank Boley; 282 gross
Kenny Kukchka-Cliff Roof; 227 net
Derby
1. Watson-Serres
2. Johnson-Mayer
3. Johnson-Distler
Women’s
First flight
Marth Eberhart-Charlene Thomas; low gross
Terri Baas-Connie Causer; low net
Second flight
Margie Taylor-Janis DeVore; low gross
Caryn Johnson-Stacey Rucki; low net
Closest to the pin
Men’s: Schauer (2), Laman, Loseke, Larsen, Richardson, Bud Johnson, Justin Johnson
Women’s: Thomas, Wanda Walsh, Penny Preston
Longest putt
Women’s: Humphrys