Performance to benefit Advocacy and Resource Center

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College staff and students will present “The Vagina Monologues” on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Thorne-Rider Campus Center.

Tickets to the event cost $5 for community members and $1 for students.

All of the money raised from the event will go to women’s charities, with 90 percent going directly to support the Sheridan Advocacy and Resource Center.

Last year, more than 5,800 Valentine’s Day benefits were held around the world raising funds and awareness toward ending violence against women. The events raised more than $5 million through performances of “The Vagina Monologues” and others as part of the V-Day 2016 College and Community Campaigns.

Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.