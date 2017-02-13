WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Performance to benefit Advocacy and Resource Center


SHERIDAN — Sheridan College staff and students will present “The Vagina Monologues” on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Thorne-Rider Campus Center.

Tickets to the event cost $5 for community members and $1 for students.

All of the money raised from the event will go to women’s charities, with 90 percent going directly to support the Sheridan Advocacy and Resource Center.

Last year, more than 5,800 Valentine’s Day benefits were held around the world raising funds and awareness toward ending violence against women. The events raised more than $5 million through performances of “The Vagina Monologues” and others as part of the V-Day 2016 College and Community Campaigns.

Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..