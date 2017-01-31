‘We the People’ team ready for state competition

Sheridan High School’s We the People team had a dress rehearsal Monday night at the Sheridan County Fulmer Library.

There was lively discussion of Hamilton and other founding fathers, Madison’s Federalist Papers (85 essays to the American people urging passage of the Constitution; of course, we remember that from civics class, eh?), the distinction of a coup versus a revolution, whether the Electoral College has had its day in the sun and so forth. And of course, the 45th president.

What was remarkable, too, that besides family members in attendance, there was a good back-and-forth from citizens and other team members. The team is coached by educator Tyson Emborg, who has led SHS to three straight We the People championships in Wyoming and multiple runner-up finishes. (Think Bill Belichick with a ready smile and without the cutoff sweatshirt.)

The competition is next Monday, Feb. 6, in Laramie. If they win again, they move onto the national We the People tournament in Washington, D.C., in April.

They have much poise. I like our chances.

••••••

One of those “Save the Date” notices….

The fifth annual FAB (For. About. By.) Women’s Conference will be Friday, April 28, at the Whitney Academic Center on the campus of Sheridan College. It’s being presented by The Sheridan Press and Sheridan College. The half-day seminar with concurrent sessions will focus both on professional challenges like transitioning to a different career and how to manage crucial conversations with supervisors and peers, for example. There will also be personal empowerment training in gardening and travel planning, along with others.

The FAB Conference will also include the Woman of the Year banquet and recognition of the honoree.

The keynote speaker will be Shelli Johnson of Lander. She is a nationally recognized and certified life coach, motivational speaker, personnel development leader and entrepreneur who has worked with more than 100 companies.

For more information, contact Kristen Czaban, 307-672-2431, or go to thesheridanpress.com/fab, which will be updated with this year’s information as plans are finalized.

••••••

Quotable

“So let’s be honest with ourselves and not take ourselves too serious, and never condemn the other fellow for doing what we are going every day, only in a different way.”

— Will Rogers, American columnist, movie star, social muse, 1879-1935