We the People team organizing fundraiser

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School We the People team will host a showcase dinner and fundraiser Monday at 6 p.m. at the school.

The SHS team has won four straight state championships. This month, the team will represent the state of Wyoming at the We the People national finals in Washington, D.C. In order to travel, students need to raise $62,212 in a short time; they only need another $4,000 to reach the goal.

The Monday event will include a meet-and-greet with students, a silent auction and a chili and cinnamon roll dinner. The dinner will cost $5 per person.

Silent auction items include a two-hour Craft Brothers performance, six 1-hour tennis lessons with Julia Fenn and a group cemetery tour with Tyson Emborg.

Sheridan High School is located at 1056 Long Drive.