People in the streets, protesting and yelling Re: Trump inauguration

I’m a football fan and enjoy watching exceptional athletics. I’m also a fan of good government and enjoy a good political debate. Both contests can be entertaining and the outcomes significant.

As a player, I was taught the importance of good sportsmanship. No matter how tough the game, at the end both players and coaches wished each other well and shook hands.

The losing team never demanded a recount of the score or tried to get the referees to go back and change their calls. There were no accusations that some foreign government had “hacked” the game.

Why can’t our election have at least the same standards of good conduct as our sporting events? Is it too much to ask that our adults conduct themselves with the same decorum we expect from our fifth graders? Wouldn’t we all be better off if we just shook hands, let bygones be bygones and moved on?

Why protest the great American hallmark of the peaceful transition of power? To what purpose do people take to the streets and yell? Do they expect him to resign after being elected in a near landslide of electoral votes?

If the losers cannot heed the words of Rodney King, who said, “Can’t we all just get along?” then at least spare the rest of us and do what the singer Don Henley, once said, “Get over it.”

Dennis Fox

Ranchester