Patriot Day to include prayer

SHERIDAN — A prayer for the community will take place Monday at noon. The Pray! Patriot Day will take place at Sheridan City Hall. The community is invited to join in to pray for the country. City Hall is located at 55 Grinnell Plaza. By Staff Reports|September 9th, 2017| About the Author: Staff Reports The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com