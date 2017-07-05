Parker, Almarez shut out Riverton in doubleheader

SHERIDAN — Pitching once again keyed the Sheridan Jets in victory Monday. Jaxon Parker and David Almarez threw complete-game shutouts in two wins over Riverton.

Parker threw seven scoreless innings in the first game, striking out eight batters on 80 pitches.

Sheridan needed three innings to get its bearings in the batter’s box, but the Jets backed up their pitcher with two runs in each of the final three innings to secure the 6-0 victory.

Quinn McCafferty went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs in the game.

Almarez took the hill and needed just 70 pitches to earn the win in game two. He struck out one and walked one while hitting the strike zone on 64 percent of his throws.

Each team tallied seven hits in the game, but Sheridan was able to keep Riverton off the board while turning hits into runs for itself.

Sheridan gave Almarez a cushion in the second inning behind heads up base running from Jacob Boint. Boint singled to lead off the inning, stole second, made it to third on a ground ball and scored the first run of the game on a passed ball.

Almarez got out of a jam in the fourth inning that saw Riverton runners on second and third with no outs. He forced a ground out and two fly outs.

Sheridan’s bats got hot in the fifth inning, and the Jets added three more runs to secure a comfortable lead. Almarez and the defense did the rest.

Gentry Lattin led Sheridan at the plate with a 2-for-3 game and a run scored.

The Jets (17-10) travel to Billings for a tournament hosted by the Billings Angels this weekend.