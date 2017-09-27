Parents seek help navigating digital age

SHERIDAN — The trend of parents seeking information on how best to raise their children when it comes to technology and social media was apparent Tuesday night when a crowd gathered at the WYO Theater to watch “Screenagers.”

“Screenagers” is a film about a mother navigating whether she should allow her 12-year-old daughter to own a smartphone. Through the film, professionals of psychology, child development research and adolescent medicine walked the mother, a physician herself, through the pros and cons of the digital age. The Sheridan County Coalition Against Violence, which focuses on violence prevention, education and outreach, organized the event.

Organizers said they hoped the presentation of “Screenagers” would kick off a dialogue in the community about the use and safety of screen time for parents and children.

Following the 68-minute film, parents shared reflections with representatives from the Advocacy and Resource Center, Sheridan County Coalition Against Violence and Compass Center for Families.

Parents and children related to the idea presented by the 12-year-old daughter in the movie that owning a smartphone serves as a status symbol in society today.

“The fact that all my other friends have phones, I feel excluded from that and it hurts me,” Sheridan resident Hailey Elliott, 12, said at Tuesday’s event. “I feel like I don’t have any friends, but at the same time I can agree that it’s got bad parts with it too.”

Elliott showed off her Gizmo, a cellphone wristwatch that allows her to call 10 contacts controlled by her parents. The watch can also be located through a map on her parents’ phones.

“I have all 10 contacts on here that I can hold and I can’t hold any more,” Elliott said of her Gizmo watch. “I feel that it’s embarrassing that my parents have to hold all my contacts and I can’t do anything about it. I just wish I could…do it by myself without having to go through my parents.”

Elliott’s mother, Sheri, said she sees the negative effects the digital age has on children in middle and high school through her work at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Sheri Elliott said she sees children who have attempted or considered suicide due to cyber bullying and harassment through Internet or smartphone technology.

“(I’ve seen) kids that have either tried suicide or considered suicide because they had friends that, well not really good friends, that were saying horrible things to them on the Internet, text messages, Facebook, Snapchat,” Sheri Elliott said. “It’s just ridiculously scary being a parent and some kids come in that are my daughter’s age and somebody has told them they should go kill themselves and they try it and the end up in the emergency room.”

The mother’s best solution for coping with those kinds of issues is education for both the child and the parents on safe technology practices.

“I try to educate the parents as much as possible for ways to limit access to social media by cellphones,” Elliott said.

Many children, though, don’t connect their actions with the serious consequences that can result from the use of smartphones and social media.