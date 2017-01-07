Panthers fall in fourth quarter to Upton

CLEARMONT — At the end of the game, the scoreboard showed a tough loss, but Arvada-Clearmont head boys basketball coach Ross Walker wasn’t upset.

In fact, he was somewhat pleased.

“This is the best game we’ve played all season,” Walker said.

The Panthers took a 71-49 loss to 2A Upton Friday night in Clearmont, but the scoreboard didn’t tell the entire story. Arvada-Clearmont hung in there against a larger school for the majority of the game.

Friday night’s matchup was the first time the Panthers had been in tight game the entire season, following double-digit losses to Upton and Sheridan High School’s sophomore team and a commanding victory over Buffalo High School’s junior varsity team earlier this season.

Upton wanted to run away with it early. The Panthers had other plans.

The Bobcats began the game with an 11-5 lead heading into the final two minutes of the first quarter when Arvada-Clearmont scored three buckets and a free throw in less than 45 seconds to grab the lead.

The team kept its foot on the accelerator. Panthers guards Cameron Weigle and Clayton Auzqui combined for 18 of the team’s 21 points in the second quarter, including three 3s, to give the Panthers the momentum and a 32-25 lead heading into the break.

Yet, they put classifications in high school sports for a reason, and the larger Upton proved why in the second half.

Pulling from a deep bench, the Bobcats ran an up-tempo offense for most of the third quarter, which fatigued and frustrated the Panthers players. As a result, Upton went on a 15-2 run to take the lead for good.

It looked as if the Panthers were going to fold when Tommy Nimick gave them a glimmer of hope. Nimick grabbed 5 points near the end of the third quarter to break up the Bobcats’ monster run and kept Arvada-Clearmont in contention.

Nimick led Arvada-Clearmont with 18 points.

“He was an absolute animal today,” Walker said about the senior forward. “He did a phenomenal job on the boards and leading the team.”

Down by 5 points, Walker pulled his team aside before the beginning of the fourth quarter and told his players to play hard and enjoy themselves out there.

However, the final quarter was anything but enjoyable for the Panthers. The Bobcats took advantage of the fatigued Arvada-Clearmont defense and got plenty of inside looks as a result. Upton outscored the Panthers 21-5 in the fourth quarter.

“We just kind felt the pressure,” Walker said. “We’ve never been in that situation before … we had to reiterate to our boys that we had to continue to attack and continue to do what we are doing.”

The Panthers have one more weekend of nonconference action next week when they head to Wheatland for a tournament beginning Friday.

FINAL

Upton……………………..13 12 24 22 — 71

Arvada-Clearmont……11 21 12 5 — 49

Scoring

Upton — Watt 22, Barritt 21, Hillman 12, Butts 7, McMillian 4, Caylor 4, Fligge 1

Arvada-Clearmont — Nimick 18, Weigle 12, Auzqui 10, G. Kretschman 5, C. Kretschman 3, Malli 1