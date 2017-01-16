Pageant organizers seek Mrs. Sheridan

SHERIDAN — Sheree Cooke, executive state director for the Mrs. Wyoming Pageant, is seeking applicants for the title of Mrs. Sheridan.

Once selected, the woman will advance to represent her community in the 2017 Mrs. Wyoming Pageant to be held on May 6 in Cheyenne.

Local titleholders will compete to win a prize package valued at more than $8,000 including a trip to the national Mrs. America Pageant. Applicants must be at least 18 years old (no age limit), married at the time of competition and a Wyoming resident.

No performing talent is required.

Celebrating its 41st year, the Mrs. America pageant is the only competition to recognize America’s married women.

To request the official application or for information, call Cooke at 720-549-0440 or see www.mrswyomingamerica.com.