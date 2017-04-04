Outreach programs integral in rural Wyoming

SHERIDAN — In Buffalo, it’s entirely possible to start out as a Sheridan College student, and end up as an instructor at Sheridan College in Johnson County decades later.

In fact, two of Sheridan College in Johnson County’s newest instructors have done just that.

Twenty years ago, Stacey Ridley was searching for class space, even asking local bankers to borrow technology and basement space for her SCJC outreach classes. Today, she’s teaching at SCJC and passing on the value of education to her students.

“Education is your insurance. You can lose your money, your health can change — but you get an education, and that is your insurance for a quality of life,” Ridley said.

SCJC offers courses that can be applied toward earning a degree or certificate in the Bomber Mountain Civic Center in downtown Buffalo. SCJC offers classes like math, English, political science, foreign languages, health and human performance and more.

“I cannot express how big of an advocate I am for this outreach program. If it wasn’t for Sheridan College in Johnson County, and the extension coming into the community like it is — people would be left with what they believe are no options,” Ridley said.

SCJC math instructor Nedra Parrott-Tomich had a similar experience.

“I started my college career at Sheridan College after high school, so I had my degree and teaching certificate when I started taking classes at SCJC,” Parrott-Tomich said. “But I was at SCJC taking classes for continuing education credits and to improve my teaching.”

She started with pre-calculus and statistics and has continued her education since. She began teaching math at SCJC in January.

About 60 students enrolled in credit courses in the fall of 2016 at SCJC, and spring enrollment is 50, according to Derek Andrews, SCJC director. During the summer session, the program generally has around 10-20 students.

SCJC also offers non-credit courses throughout the year, like a QuickBooks course once per semester, CPR and first aid, woodworking, and summer courses for children. SCJC also offers courses in Kaycee.

The growth is phenomenal, considering that when Ridley started out, she wasn’t even sure where to begin.

“I had just gotten out of the Navy, and my career needed to go some place. All of my family was in Buffalo, and had been for generations,” she said. “The second course I took with the Sheridan College in Johnson County outreach was a psych course. I had been a volunteer at the crisis center, and I thought, my God, somebody would pay me to do this stuff?”

She ultimately earned her degree from SCJC and University of Wyoming extension courses about 17 years ago, and went on to become a sheriff’s deputy. After several years, she returned to SCJC to pursue a nursing degree, which she also earned primarily in Buffalo.

Like Parrot-Tomich, this is Ridley’s first semester teaching at SCJC.

“I am extremely excited about it. I love it,” she said. “I am working with people who have children, who have lives. If there is a way to get the message out to people, just to come and talk to us, I want to say that. I was in your chair. If you have a sick kid at home and can’t make it to my class, I understand that.”

Ridley said she was the first in her family to graduate from college. Soon after she graduated, her mother and sister also earned their college degrees. Today, her own children are college students.

“Those are not thoughts I would have ever had. I thought, if you had money, you got to go to college,” Ridley said. “That is just not the case. What people think are obstacles — child care or they didn’t like high school or they don’t know what they want to do — just come in. Sit in on a class. Talk to our advisors.”