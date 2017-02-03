Outdoor recreation has direct, indirect benefits for Sheridan County

Outdoor recreation is a rapidly growing opportunity for the Sheridan area. Gov. Matt Mead has recently established an outdoor recreation task force. This effort is driven by its economic impact.

The direct economic benefit of outdoor recreation is increased sales tax revenue. Indirect benefit is the showcase of our community to visitors. This task force matches the existing outdoor recreation recruitment efforts at our neighboring states and falls in line with the intentional effort to build diversity of business sectors.

Forward Sheridan has an interest in outdoor recreation as a member of the Bighorn Mountain Coalition and as an entity that uses our sense of place as a core element for business growth and recruitment. We applaud Andrew Gast, from the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area, as an invited member of the Wyoming task force. His role will be broader than just the ski area and will have regional and statewide impact.

The task force mission is simply to recognize that outdoor recreation is a viable, growing and import industry sector and to set a framework to capitalize. This task force that will include a public meeting with the task force in May 2017.

How does that work for Forward Sheridan?

Two easy examples — the use of the Bighorn National Forest is shifting from a commodity base of cows, sheep and timber to recreation vehicles, camping and a number of other activities. These recreation venues bring folks from all over. An example is the Bighorn Mountain Trail Run. This event brings people, year and year out, from all over the nation and in some cases other countries. Person to person descriptions are superior to any publication.

Another example is the effort of Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area as it demonstrates a collaborative effort to educate and optimize recreation opportunities of all kinds. It is an effort for a broader common goal — responsible public use of the national forest.

This “recreation” theme is a key element of quality of life. When potential businesses are viewing our region, the “quality of life” marker is often part of the conversation. We have found that clearer definition of quality of life attributes is required as it is an overused statement. Our advantage consists of recreation opportunity, access (this is big for any company from Colorado or California), and ease. You can be on the mountain to run, hike, hunt, fish or ski in less than half an hour. Try this in Boulder, Loveland, Austin or Seattle.

Jay Stender is the executive director of Forward Sheridan.