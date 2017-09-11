Out of the Darkness Walk benefits suicide prevention

SHERIDAN — The seventh annual Sheridan County Out of the Darkness Walk will take place Saturday at 9 a.m. The event will begin at Whitney Commons Park.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with the walk starting at 10:30 a.m.

The walk aims to support those who have been affected by suicide, raise awareness of depression and other mental illnesses and raise funds for suicide prevention research and program development. Register at www.afsp.org/sheridancounty. For more information, call Lisa O’Dell at 751-3798 or email odell2n2n2@yahoo.com.