Others drop, SC enrollment steady

I see by the paper……

Earlier this month, Sheridan’s Mel Heckman flew to Pearl Harbor where he once served. Heckman has led the Wyoming Pearl Harbor survivors for many years. The Press covered Heckman’s departure.

More than 100 survivors attended the 75th anniversary, so reported the Wall Street Journal. Four of the five survivors of the USS Arizona also attended. Some 1,177 crewmen perished in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack by Japan.

Going from Sheridan to Pearl Harbor was a long way. The survivor who traveled the farthest, the WSJ reports, was 92-year-old Robert Coles of Machias, Maine, a trip of more than 5,000 miles each way. Coles is one of the youngest survivors; he enlisted while still in high school in 1940 and had to have his parents’ signature on the paperwork. He had his choice to serve on either the USS Arizona or the USS Bagley. He didn’t choose the Arizona because they “blew bugles through the loudspeakers,” he told the WSJ. He served in 17 Pacific naval battles.

••••••

Sheridan College is ranked fourth in the Wyoming Business Report list of colleges and universities, based upon fall semester enrollment, 2016.

The University of Wyoming, of course, is number one with 10,571 students, a decline of 2 percent from the previous year. Laramie Community College (3,170) in Cheyenne and Casper College (3,080) are ranked 2-3, but the two schools, too, are having enrollment declines. Sheridan College, a member of the Northern Wyoming Community College District that includes Gillette College, has 2,700 students and no change. The school’s budget has been reduced by 4 percent, however. In comparison, Central Wyoming College’s budget has been slashed 11 percent. Sheridan College was established in 1948.

••••••

End of the Year review of lives that passed from us in newspapers like The New York Times always bring readership. National figures in politics, culture and sports, are recalled. One obit that flew low on the radar was Jim Delligatti of Uniontown, Pennsylvania. He invented the Big Mac sandwich. (And who hasn’t had a Big Mac, or many, over the years. Two all-beef patties, “special sauce” — that jingle still alive and well in the memory.)

Delligatti was a McDonald’s franchisee in 1967 when through much trial and error and thought, he developed the recipe. Corporate folk were skeptical, thinking the 45-cent Big Mac would chase away customers who bought the 18-cent hamburger. Yet the new sandwich was a big hit, raising his store’s profits by 12 percent. It was added to the national menu a year later and became the fast-food chain’s signature item.

Delligatti put a lot of thought into the creation which was first called the Blue Ribbon Burger and the Aristocrat. A secretary, so goes the story, gave it the Big Mac name.

The New York Times reported it accounted for 19 percent of the McDonald’s sales two years later. Delligatti went on to open 47 stores and was a key participant in the hotcakes-and-sausage breakfast menu. He didn’t receive any compensation for his invention, he told the Times, “All I got was a plaque.” He was 98.