Ostlind to present printmaking demo at The Brinton

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will host a printmaking demonstration on intaglio by Wyoming artist Joel Ostlind in the Jacomien Mars Reception Gallery on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Ostlind will demonstrate the intaglio process by doing a printing demonstration of a new copper plate entitled, “Infinite Wisdom,” representative of one of the artist’s iconic subjects, cowboys. A reception for the artist will follow in the first floor atrium at 2 p.m. Both the printmaking demonstration and artist’s reception are open to the public and included in the price of regular admission, and free to members.

Ostlind was born in Casper and has lived in Big Horn since 1990. Cowboys and horses, expansive wide-open spaces and endless skies are all subjects that he draws and paints.

Ostlind has been featured in numerous exhibitions at The Brinton Museum.

“We are lucky to have such a talented and truly gifted artist in Big Horn,” Museum Director Kenneth Schuster said in a press release. “And we are equally fortunate to have him as a good friend of The Brinton.”

For additional information, see The Brinton website at thebrintonmuseum.org.

The Brinton’s hours from March 15 through April 30 are Wednesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.