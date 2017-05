Organizers plan Pathway Progress 5K

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan Pathway Progress 5K will take place Saturday at Kendrick Park.

Those planning to participate should register online at itsyourrace.com or the day of the race by 10:30 a.m.

Registration is $20 per person or $75 for four people.

A barbecue will follow the race at 11:45 a.m.

For more information, contact Cecilia Good at 675-4232.