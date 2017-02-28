Only one of three Sheridan murder cases continues to jury trial

SHERIDAN — Three local murder cases set for trial were whittled down to one with two pleas of not guilty by reason of mental illness in 4th Judicial District Court.

Both Todd Faass and Paul Brookhouse will enter not guilty by reason of mental illness pleas in March.

Brookhouse, a man accused of killing James Drake on June 12, 2014, in a basement apartment on Dee Drive in Sheridan, is expected to enter the plea on March 2 at 10 a.m. A stipulation filed by Sheridan County Attorney Matt Redle said both the prosecution and defense reviewed a Sept. 20, 2016, forensic evaluation concerning Brookhouse’s criminal responsibility based on his mental impairment and deemed it appropriate for Brookhouse to make the plea.

Todd Faass was accused of attempting to kill Tyler Lindberg while driving on Red Grade Road on Oct. 31, 2015. The first court-ordered mental evaluation at the Wyoming State Hospital deemed Faass competent to proceed with hearings in his case, but after entering two pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity or mental impairment at his arraignment, the court ordered a second mental health evaluation by the state hospital. At that time, the state found that at the time of the shooting, Faass did not have the ability to understand right from wrong.

Faass’ disposition hearing will be held March 20 at 1:45 p.m. in district court to determine the most appropriate form of treatment or custody.

Christopher Fisher, the man accused of killing his wife, Martha Bailey, on Aug. 5, 2016, will face trial starting May 22. The defendant filed a motion to continue and the court pushed back the scheduled March 20 trial date to May 22, with the pretrial conference set for April 27 at 9 a.m. in district court. Attorneys expect the trial to take five days.