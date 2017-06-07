On top of the world

And for those who don’t know about El Capitan, it’s basically an enormous rock that shoots directly vertical from the core of the earth straight into the sky. It’s about 3,000 feet tall — more than a half mile — and a higher climb than the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, that pretty, pointy glass structure in Dubai. El Capitan is more than 1,000 feet taller than the One World Trade Center.

And for Hannold, climbing El Capitan without the aid of ropes wasn’t much different than climbing one of those enormous glass skyscrapers. At numerous points during his climb, the toe and finger holds — yes, toe and finger, not foot and hand — were roughly the width of a match book. One stretch of climbing doesn’t even have holds, so Hannold had to use friction and balance to keep from falling.

“It’s like walking up glass,” he said.

OK, if you haven’t Googled “El Capitan” yet, now would be a good time. Then come back, and I’ll try to do my best to translate how crazy this lad is.

Hannold is most certainly a little off upstairs. He is absolutely cheating death — remember those two guys earlier? Michael Reardon drowned when he fell from a ledge below a sea cliff, and Dean Potter died in a base jumping accident. These margins of error are slimmer than their toe holds.

But Hannold is also tough as nails, and that’s probably giving a ton of credit to whatever kind of nails are used in that expression.

Sure, the guy is physically tough. He has a homemade training apparatus in his van that trains his finger strength — basically a board with tiny finger holes that he pinches while doing a boat load of pull ups. His core makes Floyd Mayweather look like a flabby slob.

But it’s that mind — that same mind that has the rationale to attempt these absurd feats — that’s his toughest body part.

Other world-renowned climbers, the same ones who never even considered the El Capitan climb, credit Hannold’s mental toughness not only to attempt these climbs, but to accomplish them. Hannold said he simply “sets it aside and leaves it be,” when discussing the fear associated with his climbs.

Sure. Whatever, dude.

But the fear is there, and Hannold somehow controls it. He’s discovered the perfect antidote and combined that with his shear physical strength to create some sort of perfect climbing robot.

Or near-perfect. Who knows where Hannold will go from here, although he did admit that he’d put the free-soloing on the shelf for a while. Who knows how long he can go or how many more boundaries he can push.

For now, he’s on top of the climbing world, and he got there without ropes.