Olson graduates basic training

SHERIDAN — U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Chanda A. Olson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Olson is the daughter of Katherine Olson and Ronald Olson and step-daughter of Carol Olson, all of Sheridan.

She is a 2006 graduate of Sheridan High School.