Officials differ on impacts of marijuana from Colo.

SHERIDAN — From three different stages in the drug rehabilitation process come three differing perspectives on the impact of marijuana in the community.

The Rocky Mountain High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area published a report in September 2016 analyzing the impact of legalizing marijuana in Colorado.

The report compared overall traffic fatalities with fatalities where operators testing positive for marijuana and featured statistics on youth and adult marijuana use, marijuana-related admissions from the emergency department and hospitals and treatment throughout the state.

Low impact for juveniles

While numbers and impact remain high in Colorado, Sheridan drug rehabilitation officials are not seeing a direct impact after Colorado’s 2013 legalization of marijuana.

“As far as adolescent clients there being a spike because of the legalization, we’re not seeing it,” Sheridan Juvenile Justice probation officer Jennifer Palser said.

Palser said marijuana remains the most common substance among juveniles on probation with the drug court.

“I think probably marijuana is easier to access than alcohol is for the youth today believe it or not,” Palser said. “Tobacco is fairly difficult unless your parents smoke for you to get your hands on, as well as alcohol. You can’t just purchase it.”

Palser said youth gain access to marijuana through family members or friends.

The Sheridan Police Department’s numbers coincide with Palser’s observations. SPD arrested two juveniles for driving under the influence of marijuana, one each in 2013 and 2016.

Colorado’s impact by the numbers

Juvenile numbers remain low but adult numbers rose significantly in the years following Colorado’s legalization. SPD’s six adult marijuana DUI arrests made in 2013 rose to 16 in 2014 and 34 in 2015, with a drop back down to 20 in 2016.

Arrests involving marijuana, either custodial or citations, followed the same pattern, starting with 58 in 2013, rising to 81 and 127 in 2014 and 2015 respectively, then dropping back down to 111 in 2016.

“We started asking people we arrest with marijuana ‘where did you get it?’” SPD Lt. Tom Ringley said. “Bear in mind people don’t have to talk to us and people often don’t tell us.”

In 2013, none of the individuals arrested related to marijuana reported Colorado as their source.

In 2016, that number turned into 14 cases coming from Colorado.

Affected home life

Ringley said both SPD and the Department of Family Services see impacts in adolescents’ home life when family members choose to use marijuana recreationally.

“We often go into a house where there is marijuana or any other controlled substance that’s being used recreationally and living conditions for children are less than ideal,” Ringley said. “It’s clear to us that there are residences in Sheridan where resources are being diverted from the staples such as food and adequate shelter to marijuana. That’s the impact that it can have on children and also the use in front of children will make the kids, we’re a product of our environment.”

Gateway drug?

Palser does not see marijuana as any more of a gateway drug than tobacco or alcohol.

“I think kids are going to experiment with illegal substances. It seems to historically be something that occurs during adolescence,” Palser said. “I think it boils down to ease of access and whatever the kids are able to get their hands on, that’s the substance that they experiment with.”

Volunteers of America – Northern Rockies Clinical Division Director Kelly Buckingham disagreed, noting that she does believe it is a gateway drug.

The VOA offers more intense rehabilitation facilities, essentially a step beyond probation. Because of this, Buckingham’s clients have moved past the point of marijuana and struggle with more intense drug addictions.

“By the time they get to me, they’ve already found their way to more significant drug use,” Buckingham said.

“When we talk with our clients, they’ve all experimented with it or used it early on and then they just switched onto something else,” she added.

Tracking with certain people over the years, SPD sees marijuana as the bridge between alcohol or tobacco use and harder opioids such as methamphetamine.

“We can look at people’s contacts with us, people we have frequent contact with, especially as they go from childhood into adulthood and we will see that their first contacts or citations again will be for MIP with tobacco and alcohol and then marijuana as time goes by and then to the harder drugs such as methamphetamine,” Ringley said.

Not the biggest issue

While marijuana still shows up as one of Sheridan’s law enforcement issues, Ringley said alcohol remains the biggest factor behind crime in the community.

“In 2015 and 2016, approximately 66 percent of all arrests involved alcohol. Marijuana was evident in 12 percent in 2015,” Ringley said.

All entities continue to educate the community about marijuana use and its effects on both adolescents and adults.