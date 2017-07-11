NWMHC receives more than $500,000 in grant money

SHERIDAN — Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center has been awarded three grants, two of which will help with mental health-related treatment procedures and one that focuses on opioid addiction treatment.

NWMHC executive director Paul Demple gave Sheridan County commissioners an update Monday during their staff meeting.

Demple said the first grant the center received is the Gatekeeping Incentivizing Grant, which will work with Title 25 clients to coordinate intensive services and gather and report data. He said this is a $133,000 grant that will supply two case manager positions.

Demple said the case manager tracks the patient through the process.

County administrative director Renee Obermueller said the initial titling will be conducted by hospital staff but the gatekeeper, or case manager, will be able to attend hearings and give options other than institutionalizing the patient.

“The bigger thing in this whole gatekeeper, Title 25, is that assistance beyond the titling and even before and the repeat offenders,” Obermueller said.

Demple said this grant started July 1 and has an ongoing timeline.

The second grant awarded is a $174,000 Opioid State Targeted Response Grant, which will provide one substance abuse therapist and one case manager. He said this will be a collaboration with Dr. Jason Ackerman at Big Horn Mountain Medicine to provide intensive medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction. Grant money will also go toward treatment medication.

“We threw in a case manager because often folks with opioid addiction have very significant functional problems and social problems,” Demple said, citing housing and employment. “But they’re finding you have to have the case management piece; you can’t just send somebody to group and think it’s going to work.”

Demple said he anticipates for this grant to kick in Aug. 1. He said the federal funding is committed through April of 2018 but it will most likely be extended through April of 2019.

Opioid addiction has been a problem nationwide, but Demple said Sheridan is one of five counties in Wyoming with the highest opioid addiction. He said one reason for the problem is overprescribing.

“If the grant stops in April, we’re gonna keep going,” Demple said. “I’m gonna figure out a way to do it, because it’s such a huge problem we need to do something.”

The third grant the center was awarded is the Assisted Outpatient Treatment Grant, which is a $280,000 grant that will supply one therapist specializing in dialectical behavior therapy, which is a cognitive behavioral treatment to help patients with processing, and two job coaches.

The therapist and coaches will work with individuals under outpatient commitment or a voluntary signed agreement with the court to follow their treatment. He said this federal grant will start in October and last for three years.

Demple said he knows there’s an expiration on the grants, but that he sees the funding as seed money.

“All these things are the first steps towards a real crisis stabilization system,” Demple said. He later said, “These are the things that absolutely you have to do to have impact on folks with mental illness that are rotating through the system.”