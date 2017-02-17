NWMHC applies for mental health gatekeeper grant

SHERIDAN — The Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center applied for a state grant this week that could help relieve strenuous Title 25 costs by developing a gatekeeper process to manage cases.

NWMHC Director Paul Demple said the goal of the gatekeeper is to track cases at a more local level and divert appropriate ones to lower levels of care, like outpatient services, before they reach costly involuntary hospitalization.

Demple said another part of the $140,000 grant will be researching just how many individuals are involuntarily hospitalized, which he said is hard to track across the board. But in fiscal year 2016, Demple said NWMHC was involved with 165 cases early in the process and because of that only nine went on to involuntary hospitalization.

“What it says is if you involve a community mental health center in that process, and they can get involved and start providing services,” Demple said, “it diverts people from needing a higher level of care.”

Demple appeared before the Sheridan County Commission Monday asking for and receiving its support in applying for the grant. During the meeting he explained that the grant is meant to help determine how, at a community level, crisis stabilization and gatekeeping services will be developed.

Sheridan Memorial Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said that the hospital didn’t know enough about the grant to judge its potential impact, but overall wasn’t sold on the gatekeeper model as it relates to the hospital and the services it provides under Title 25.

“I think from our perspective the crisis stabilization concept is strong and I think we’ve come a long way in terms of working together in making that the focal point of the work that we would do,” McCafferty said during the meeting.

Multiple commissioners had concerns about funding after the grant. Since the money can’t be used for services, it won’t create or hire a gatekeeping position. Continual funding after the one-time grant is not guaranteed, especially with the funding challenges the state faces.

Sheridan County Attorney Matt Redle said that the gatekeeper, or case manager, would reduce costs for the state.

He called the decision to pursue the grant a “no-brainer.”

“And so if we can prove that this kind of program will reduce costs and the way that we do this is reducing the problem cases that the hospital has identified, then it seems to me that’s a win-win,” Redle said. “And the state of Wyoming will be happy to give the money that they’ve been giving in the past to try to fund this, they’d be happy to give us a percentage of that to continue the crisis stabilization work.”

Demple said he hopes to hear back about the grant next month and that if awarded the money, to start pulling people together within 90 days to get the ball rolling. While continual funding is not guaranteed, he said local mental health organizations can’t just sit back and wait.

“But we have to start somewhere,” Demple said. He added, “we’re trying to get in front of this thing and have the community drive the solution, not the other way around.”