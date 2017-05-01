NWCCD officials concerned budget cuts looming

SHERIDAN — For Northern Wyoming Community College District officials to map out a budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year, they may have to hit a moving target.

At the April 26 NWCCD board of trustees meeting, officials talked extensively about the concerns they have with the upcoming budget. President Dr. Paul Young expressed uncertainty regarding year-to-year funding from the state.

College officials are not entirely sure how much funding they will receive from the state in the coming year, as the state’s portion of the college’s budget includes variables that can fluctuate greatly. Young said the uncertainty is due in large part to performance-based portions of the budget, recapturing and redistribution of funding and the recalibration of funding between fixed and variable costs.

“These things, along with reductions in local tax revenue, indicate that we need to plan ahead and create a buffer for ourselves to ensure the health of our organization,” Young said.

These variables will make planning difficult for colleges, and Young said he was “moderately concerned” with the budget.

“In the good years, it didn’t matter if we had an exact number because there was always more money each year in the budget,” Young said.

“We were always dealing with a surplus,” Young added.

Approximately two-thirds of the district’s operating budget comes from the state, 27 percent from tuition and fees and 7 percent from local appropriations.

Since 2010, following the methane bust in Sheridan, the value of Sheridan County property tax revenues that go to the college has plummeted 40 percent. That’s dropped funding for the college district from $3.5 to $1.9 million annually.

Reductions in valuations in Campbell County have also impacted the NWCCD.

Statewide, all community colleges were hit with a $26 million reduction in block grant funds last year, or an almost 10 percent reduction. As a result, Sheridan College cut several positions at the school.

The college has a reserve account, but due to state statutes, the college can only keep 8 percent of its operating budget in the account. At the NWCCD, this totals only $500,000, which Young said is small for a large operation such as the college district, making it difficult to absorb a budget reduction.

College officials have advocated for statutory changes to allow colleges to hold more funds in the reserve account, but have seen little to no movement.

Still, officials remain optimistic that the upcoming budget reductions will be less than last year’s cuts.

At the April meeting, board members approved an early retirement incentive program as a proactive step toward combating the reduction in revenues.

“A retirement incentive program is not uncommon in times like these,” said Cheryl Heath, vice president for administration at NWCCD.

The board must approve its budget by its July meeting.