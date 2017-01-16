NWCCD nominates people for WACCT awards

SHERIDAN — The Northern Wyoming Community College District recently announced its nominees for this year’s Wyoming Association of Community College Trustee Leadership awards.

The NWCCD, which consists of Sheridan College, Sheridan College in Johnson County and Gillette College, will send six people who were nominated by their peers to this year’s WACCT Conference, which will be held in Laramie on Feb. 8.

One winner in each category is chosen at the state level. Awards will be presented during the conference.

Faculty and staff were asked to nominate who they thought gave exemplary efforts in showing support for the goals and overall mission of the NWCCD in the following categories: student, classified employee, professional employee, faculty member, trustee leadership and foundation volunteer.

Criteria for the awards are different for each category, but all involve awardees’ excellence in their respective areas, contributions to their community college, service in the community, innovative changes and improvement of the colleges.

The 2016-2017 nominees are as follows:

Student nominee

Ecaterina (Kate) Botten is a student in Sheridan College’s Criminal Justice and General Studies Degree Programs. According to NWCCD President Dr. Paul Young, Botten is an “active and engaged student at Sheridan College… who has represented the campus community as a Student Partner with the Sheridan College Foundation.” A multilingual student, Botten is “an exemplary student, inspiring others to meet challenges and overcome them,” according to her nomination packet.

Classified employee

Judy Reichert, Sheridan College’s dental clinic manager, is the public face of the Dental Hygiene Program. According to her nomination packet, she has been charged with keeping the clinic running smoothly. Reichert “is skilled at negotiating school pricing for items we use in our clinic and doing comparison shopping to get the best price” without sacrificing quality. She welcomes any challenge that comes her way and embraces her unique role at the institution.

Professional employee

Katrina Brown serves as Sheridan College’s director of library dervices at the Kooi Library. According to NWCCD Vice President for Academic Affairs Richard Hall, “Katrina is one of our rock star employees… a strong leader with a collaborative nature.” Employee Brittney Steel added, “Katrina has worked to expand Sheridan College’s Library services… [Her] strong attention to detail highlights the confidence and commitment she has to her numerous roles.”

Faculty member

Dr. David Golden, a member of the English department at Sheridan College, is highly accomplished in the fields of composition, technical writing, developmental writing, public speaking and online education. According to Dr. Douglas Reitinger, SC English and humanities instructor, Golden “was instrumental in implementing academic leadership changes,” which were spearheaded last year. He also is one of SC’s most sought-after instructors because students “know he will be clear and concise in his instructions and expectations.”

Trustee leadership

Walter Wragge joined the NWCCD board in 2005 when he was appointed to fill a vacated seat. A year later, he was elected to his first two-year term, and he has twice been re-elected. Board Chair Noreen Healy noted that Wragge “wrote and developed a comprehensive ‘New Board Member Orientation Policy’ and an Orientation Notebook, which he updates ever two years[.]” Dr. Young added that Wragge “has been intimately involved in the Complete College America Agenda, and has been helping to develop remedial outcomes for students as he supports NWCCD’s pilot program of alternative Math and English placement strategies.”

Foundation volunteer

Larry and Peg Smith, NWCCD’s co-nominees as foundation volunteers, are ardent supporters of Gillette College. Larry Smith, the president of the GC Booster Club since 2011, has helped the club raise $125,000 annually in support of intercollegiate athletic programs at the college. Peg Smith, the foundation board treasurer, has overseen the growth of the foundation’s assets from $2.8 million in 2008 to $13.5 million last year. GC Foundation Executive Director Heidi Gross said, “Larry and Peg are passionate about Gillette College and its role in our community.” Adding to this, Dr. Mark Englert, vice president and CEO of Gillette College, noted that the Smiths “have been models to others to become engaged and develop a real sense of passion for the mission of the college and the powerful influence it has on lives in our community.”