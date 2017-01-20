NWCCD board talks Gillette tech programs

SHERIDAN — The Northern Wyoming Community College District board of trustees got a chance to discuss the state of Gillette College Thursday.

Prior to its meeting at the Gillette Community College campus, the board talked extensively about the future for programs at Gillette College during a master plan work session.

With jobs in the energy sector declining, officials discussed what type of skills and knowledge would be useful for Gillette College students.

Gillette College currently offers training in mining, machine tool, diesel, welding, industrial electricity, industrial technology and engineering. It houses those programs primarily in the 91,000 square foot tech center on its campus.

Sheridan College offers 14 programs in the technical education field as well.

“We are looking at the next tech trades,” said Dr. Paul Young, president of the NWCCD. “We want to find what kinds of future training do we need to provide to help diversify the economy.”

The board and personnel also looked at the current state of facilities at Gillette College and what may need to improve to make room for these programs.

“Gillette is interested in energy, and I think they realize the energy sector is changing. That requires new training,” Young said.

No decisions were made at the work session, but Young expects an ongoing discussion concerning these issues.

In other news:

• The board appointed new board member Gary Koltiska to the Sheridan Economic and Education Development Authority.

• NWCCD Director of Human Resources Jennifer McArthur gave a presentation to the board on the 2015 Climate Survey results and provided plans for the 2017 Climate Survey.