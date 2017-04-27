NWCCD approves early retirement incentives

SHERIDAN — In response to what President Dr. Paul Young referred to as an uncertain future, the Northern Wyoming Community College District voted to approve early retirement incentives at its Wednesday night board meeting at Sheridan College.

The early retirement incentives would allow employees who meet the appropriate amount of service at the college to be eligible to receive one year’s salary spread over five years.

The incentive program is voluntary — no employees will be forced to take the offer. Eligible employees will receive a notification from the president’s office with the offer.

The incentive will only be offered to staff members between June 1, 2017, and July 1, 2018.

Early retirement will save the college a considerable amount of funds while reallocating staff to better satisfy changing student needs, NWCCD officials said. When faculty members retire, some of those positions may not be refilled, and others may be filled at a lower cost.

“It’s a dramatic step, but it’s an important step given what we are facing,” Young said.

Cheryl Heath, vice president for administration at NWCCD, said other colleges have taken similar steps, including four Wyoming community colleges and the University of Wyoming.

An exact figure regarding how much money the college will save by implementing this program has yet to be determined.

Young said the administration will have to respond to possible extra workloads for staff in the event of a smaller workforce and will work with each department to ensure that staff is not overwhelmed.

“We have to make sure that students will still get the same exceptional experience they have had when they come here,” Young said.

The board approved the early retirement incentive program unanimously.

This is in response to possible reductions in state funding. Officials remain hopeful that cuts will be less dramatic than last year, but the final figures from the state have yet to come in.

“Even if we don’t face cuts, we have to take some steps to generate more revenue,” Young said.

In other news:

• Erin Butler and Melissa Butcher were approved to serve on the Center for a Vital Community board.

• Sheridan College will offer an IT Support Technician certificate.

• NWCCD presented a preliminary budget to the board.

• Dr. Seymour Thickman, Cliff Kirk and Sherry McGrath will receive honorary degrees during commencement.