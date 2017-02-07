NWCCD announces All-Wyoming Academic Team members

SHERIDAN — The Northern Wyoming Community College District and Sheridan College recently announced the selection of students Brittany Steele and Teresa Giandonato as the 2017 All-Wyoming Academic Team members representing Sheridan College.

Selection for the team is based on an application process, and recognizes high achieving two-year college students demonstrating academic excellence and intellectual rigor combined with leadership and service that extends beyond the classroom, according to the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society website.

Currently involved in several on-campus organizations, Steele is a first-year dental hygiene student from Valier, Montana.

“Brittany is a leader both on campus and within the larger community,” said John Sutton, SC project director and PTK advisor.

A second-year student majoring in biology, Giandonato came to Sheridan from Grand Junction, Colorado.

“Teresa is known for her focus and determination,” Sutton said. “She takes advantage of research opportunities here, and her instructors commend her for her academic excellence.”

Each student will receive a certificate and medallion, presented at the 2017 Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees reception in Cheyenne on Wednesday. They will also be entered into the national 2017 Coca-Cola New Century Scholar award program.

New Century Scholars are the highest scoring students in each state, plus one student from Canada and one additional student chosen from among one of the remaining seven sovereign nations where Phi Theta Kappa is represented internationally. The program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, Phi Theta Kappa, and the American Association of Community Colleges.