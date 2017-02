NWCCD announces fall President’s Honor Roll

SHERIDAN — The Northern Wyoming Community College District recently announced its fall 2016 semester honor rolls. The Northern Wyoming Community College District includes Sheridan College, Sheridan College in Johnson County and Gillette College.

For full-time students to earn a place on the President’s Honor Roll, they must maintain full-time enrollment by completing 12 or more college-level credit hours with letter grades of A or S and a semester GPA of 4.0 for all classes. Credits counted in S graded classes may not exceed one credit.

Students on the full-time President’s Honor Roll from the Sheridan area are:

Sheridan — Rick Aili, Sierra Atwell, Frank Baca, Savanna Bolich, Kolby Brown, Titus Brown, Jessica Bullard, Cheyenne Buyert, Kylene Coonis, Timothy Corley, Jaena Cotter, Anna Crabb, Bobbi Creech, Tyler Defeyter, Jessica Dowling, Sarah Erickson, Camey Fegler, Rebecca Folline, Samantha Frank, Gerald Fulkerson Jr., Michael Gass, Ryan Geving, Lynn Green, Kolleen Gustad, Makayla Hallam, Rosborg Halldorsdottir, Shariah Harper, Brianna Harvey, River Heidegger, Cody Henderson, Morgan Hendrickson, Bradley Holloway, Eileen Hurley, Tessa Jacobsen, Sarah Jones, Elizabeth Jost, Raelynn Keefer, Bhadshah Khan, Tony J. Kost, Travis Kuhbacher, Spencer Kuzara, Mar Lamadrid Coll, Celia Lannan, Genevieve Lowery, Chelsey Loyd, Amie Luther, Haley Madson, Hannah Maixner, Kassayndra Meyer, Corey Mitchell, Kate Olson, Robert Parker, Kelsey Peabody, Emily Pond, Ashlee Purcella, Marilyne Quenneville, Cameron Ralston, Ladan Ricketts, Matthew Rossmeier, Austen Scammon, Christopher Schneider, Rene Schwenk, Maisey Sheppard, Lexi Smiley, McKenna Smyle, Mollie Spielman, Jade Stanley, Jessica Stockett, Colter Stopka, Julia Swenson, Travis Taylor, Parker Tiffany, Kjersten Tofte, Kaycen Townsend, Brayden Vojta, Austin Warner, Melissa Watt, Barbara White, Nichole Wolz, Emily Woolley, Kiahlei Yaste

Parkman — Jared Wolney

Wolf — Jennifer Way

Ranchester — Stephanie Kintop-Egbert

Big Horn — Ashton Koltiska