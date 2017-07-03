Nurse residency program’s ANCC accreditation first in state

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Nurse Residency Program achieved accreditation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, making it the first hospital in Wyoming to receive the accreditation.

SMH Chief Nursing Officer Charlotte Mather said the hospital is also the first hospital in a rural area, as well as the 14th hospital in the U.S., to receive the accreditation.

Mather said the process to get the residency program accredited took about eight months and consisted of a more than 200-page application, surveys of the ANCC and resident nurses, a site visit and then a final recommendation to, and decision by, the ANCC Board of Commissioners.

Mather said the nurse residency program at SMH started about four years ago when the hospital was looking for a long-term plan to ensure nurses stayed in Sheridan as the result of a national nurse shortage. She said at the time there were many nurse vacancies at the hospital.

SMH officials look at retention rates every year, and Mather said after they started the residency program the hospital saw a higher retention rate. She said after three years, of the nurses who started in the nursing program the hospital was at a 90 percent retention rate.

She said currently, SMH is not experiencing a nursing shortage while other hospitals in neighboring states are.

“That’s huge when you look at data nationally that says after a year there’s this huge drop off with nurses leaving that job,” Mather said. “So for us here in Sheridan that’s huge because we want to keep our nurses here and we want them to like working here and be a good environment to work in.”

SMH CEO Mike McCafferty said during the June 28 board meeting the accreditation will be mutually beneficial for the hospital and Sheridan College, which he said has a strong nursing program.

Mather said the college and hospital work closely together on the nursing programs, making the transition from school to career smooth. She said more than anything, the accreditation validates the hospital’s program.

“They’re assured they’re going to have a great experience and a solid program and that they’re going to have a great transition into their career and their field,” Mather said.

Mather said one thing that stands out about the SMH program is its follow days, where nurses follow a non-nurse, for example someone in the dietary department.

“They interact with a lot of different departments so they get that whole big picture about what is health care and all the different avenues that play into providing care to patients,” Mather said.

She also said what stood out to surveyors was SMH’s culture of kindness. She said while historically the health care field has an almost “eat your young,” bullying, mentality toward residents, the hospital tries to promote a sense of being kind and welcoming.

While she said the accreditation could make the hospital more appealing to students in the area as well as to those out of the area, she said it’s not something they’re using as a marketing ploy.

“We want to make sure we’re doing the very best that we can so that we’ve got great nurses for the future for this community,” Mather said. “And this is just one way, to have outside eyes making sure that we’re doing the very best that we can.”