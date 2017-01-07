Where are they now? A look at past Summit Award winners

McKenzie Butcher — 2011

Sheridan High School graduate

McKenzie Butcher graduated from Sheridan High School in 2011. During her high school education she participated in volleyball, basketball, track and was a member of the National Honor Society. Upon graduation, Butcher accepted both academic and sports scholarships to attend South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, South Dakota.

During her college career, Butcher participated in outdoor track where she set the records for hammer and weight throw multiple times. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority and held multiple offices within the organization. In addition, she was also a member of the civil and Greek honor societies and graduated in the top of her class.

While maintaining her full-time status as a student, Butcher began teaching a construction materials and soil testing class at Western Dakota Tech in Rapid City. Her final year in college she participated in a design project for the school that involved macro ecosystems within the United States. In 2016, Butcher graduated from South Dakota School of Mines with her bachelor’s in civil engineering with an emphasis in environmental engineering.

Butcher held multiple internships while attending college. She spent time working for Strata Energy, the city of Sheridan, and spent two summers in Nevada working for Barrick Gold in their environmental department.

While in school, Butcher accepted a full-time position with KLJ Engineering in Billings, Montana. She works in their municipal water division and assists in the design of water treatment facilities, water storage and water master plans for different communities across Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. Recently she has been accepted into the companies’ youth and leadership program and has been involved with some of the smaller client’s relations. In her free time, Butcher volunteers for different events around Billings and travels with her dog, Seamus, across the country.

Rebecca Rapf — 2008 Sheridan

High School graduate

While at Sheridan High School (class of 2008), Rebecca (Becky) Rapf participated in a wide variety of activities, including percussion, tennis and Academic Challenge. Additionally, she entered the Wyoming State Science Fair each year with a project in the math category, earning a trip to the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair both her junior and senior years.

Since graduating high school, Rapf has pursued her interest in science, graduating cum laude from Dartmouth College in 2012 with a degree in chemistry. While at Dartmouth, she conducted undergraduate research, investigating the binding of arsenic species to proteins to better understand the toxicity of heavy metals. She also spent two summers as a teaching assistant at the Summer Science Program, an intensive six-week program for high school students who learn astronomy, calculus and programming by day and observe asteroids at night while having a ton of fun along the way.

Following graduation, Rapf enrolled in the chemistry program at the University of Colorado-Boulder in the fall of 2012, studying physical chemistry. She received a three-year NASA Earth and Space Science Fellowship in the spring of 2013. She is currently a PhD candidate and anticipates graduating in the summer of 2017. Her research focuses on the aqueous photochemistry of organic molecules, using sunlight to make more complex molecules and examining how those larger molecules behave, including assembling into larger structures. Studying these processes allows us to better understand how sunlight behaves in Earth’s atmosphere, including its interactions with aerosols and clouds, which can be used to build more sophisticated climate models.

When not in the lab, Rapf spends her free time hiking, biking and cross-country skiing, as well as baking overly elaborate birthday cakes for her friends.

Tyler Rogers — 2011 Sheridan High School graduate

Tyler Rogers graduated Sheridan High School with the class of 2011. During his high school career, Rogers was an enthusiastic musician and actor. Theatrically, he participated in three dramas and four musical productions. Musically, Rogers was recognized as a three-time All-State percussionist. He was also accepted into the All-Northwest Wind Ensemble as a percussionist during his senior year and traveled to Seattle, Washington.

Following high school, Rogers continued his education at the University of Wyoming. During his collegiate years, he enjoyed four successful seasons as a drummer for the Western Thunder Marching Band, leading as the drumline section leader for his final two years. Rogers graduated summa cum laude in May 2015 with a degree in elementary education, and he returned to Sheridan.

His enthusiasm for the arts and for teaching have led him to the YMCA where he is currently employed as the arts program coordinator. Serving in this role has allowed him to live out his personal mantra, “Be an agent of positive change.” In addition, Rogers has assisted with numerous children’s theater programs through Tandem Productions, which offers various art classes that focus on writing, performing and music. Rogers also offers private music lessons to Sheridan youth.

Outside of work, he spends time playing his piano, cheering on his favorite sports teams, and getting together with close friends and family. Rogers happily calls Sheridan his home and hopes to for years to come.