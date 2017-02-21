Notes, quotes anecdotes

The new Mars Agriculture Center has been operational for weeks at Sheridan College with a lively student body therein. First rate classrooms and labs. Come Feb. 28, there will be a grand opening for the public.

The Press will publish a special section about the new facility Feb. 25. The MAC coincides with the AgriPark north of town, two greenhouses and a farrier center for those SC students seeking education in these fields of study.

There are currently 90 students at the college pursuing degrees in agricultural business or animal science.

••••••

Recommended reading……..

Before Seal Team 6, the Delta Force and other point-of-the-spear military units like them, there was the Special Air Service of Great Britain in WWII. The volunteer force of English aristocrats and working class blokes carried out vital behind the lines espionage, terrified German troops, raided airfields and essentially created the template of those special forces in use today by several nations. They were comrades, united in a common goal who delighted in thwarting enemy resources and yet were horrified by the horror of war.

Ben McIntyre, writer-at-large for The Times of London, is arguably the best contemporary military historian (Double Cross, Operation Mincemeat, Agent Zigzag) around. His latest, “Rogue Heroes: The History of the SAS, Britain’s Secret Special Forces Unit that Sabotaged the Nazis and Changed the Nature of War” is a gem.

It’s available through our local book store, Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery.

••••••

Dept. of incidental info…..

• It’s not all bad news coming out of Russia.

Viktoria Ivachyova is the first-ever professional “bed warmer,” according to a story in London’s Mirror newspaper.

Stressing that “no one likes getting into a cold bed” and how there’s no untoward behavior going on, the 21-year-old entrepreneur has a team of “bed warmers” showing up at Moscow apartments of both men and women and charging $80 for an hour of bed warming. She and her team each carry “panic buttons” if someone gets the wrong idea. She arrives an hour before the clients are ready to turn in and is willing to listen to them, if they choose to talk. She told the Mirror that she is a “great listener.”

• The Economist reports how American Airlines will not be putting entertainment systems into seat backs with the orders for new 737s. Research has determined that nine of 10 passengers carry their own smartphone or tablet and entertain themselves. The screens cost $3 million per plane and the added weight from the devices and wiring also make the jets less fuel efficient.

••••••

Quotable

“When I was younger, I could remember anything. Whether it happened or not.”

— Mark Twain, American writer, 1835-1910