Not just for young adults anymore

Young adult literature isn’t just for teenagers anymore. With the popularity of books like J.K. Rowling’s series about Harry Potter, Stephenie Meyers’ “Twilight,” Suzanne Collins’ “The Hunger Games” and John Green’s “The Fault in Our Stars,” young adult fiction is becoming mainstream, and even adults are picking up these titles to see what all the fuss is about. The Sheridan County Public Library System offers an extensive collection of YA books that appeal to teenagers and adults, from timeless classics like “Lord of the Rings” by J.R.R. Tolkien and “The Giver” by Lois Lowry to novels grappling serious issues like “Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher and “Crank” by Ellen Hopkins.

Young adult fiction is fiction written and marketed specifically for adolescents between 13-18 years of age. The protagonist is always a teenager, and the books span over a variety of genres including mystery, romance, contemporary, sci-fi and fantasy. Despite the age of the characters and the fact that these books are marketed to teens, adults of all ages are finding that they too enjoy the plots, themes and issues explored in the YA world.

YA fiction takes on serious issues at a level that teens can grasp and understand, and some novels offer a level of escapism that appeals to adults who enjoy traveling to other places and worlds during their reading time.

With the weather turning colder, staying inside reading a good book is a good way to spend an afternoon or evening. Visit the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library or any of the three branches — Clearmont, Story and Tongue River — and discover some of these awesome YA titles available.

Love “The Fault in Our Stars?” Then pick up “Eleanor and Park” by Rainbow Rowell, “If I Stay” by Gayle Forman, or “Looking for Alaska” by John Green. Those who loved “Thirteen Reasons Why” will love Jay Asher’s new book “What Light,” a touching holiday romance. For books on serious issues, pick up Laurie Halse Anderson’s “Speak,” Amy Efaw’s “After” or any of Ellen Hopkins’ books written in lyrical verse.

For those who can’t get enough of Dystopian fiction like “The Hunger Games” and “Divergent” by Veronica Roth, try “The 100” by Kass Morgan, “The Maze Runner” by James Dashner, and “Cinder” by Marissa Meyer.

Sci-fi buffs who love alien stories should pick up the space opera “These Broken Stars” by Amie Kaufman and Meagan Spooner; Rick Yancey’s dystopian alien invasion epic “The 5th Wave” or Pittacus Lore’s “I Am Number Four.” For more romantic alien stories, read “Alienated” by Melissa Landers, or the Lux series by Jennifer Armentrout.

Fantasy lovers and Harry Potter fans will love “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” by Ransom Riggs; “Throne of Glass” by Sara J. Maas; “Graceling” by Kristin Cashore; “The Girl of Fire and Thorns” by Rae Carson; “The Kiss of Deception” by Mary E. Pearson; and “Nethergrim” by Matthew Jobin.

Paranormal and paranormal romances have taken off since the Twilight series. If you love vampires, werewolves, zombies, and ghosts try “The Mortal Instruments” by Cassandra Clare. For a Sherlock Holmes type mystery with a paranormal twist, read “Jackaby” by William Ritter. Other great vampire reads include “Immortal Rules,” by Julie Kagawa, “The Vampire Diaries” by L.J. Smith, and “A Shade of Vampire” by Bella Forrest. Maggie Stiefvater’s “The Wolves of Mercy Falls” is an original take on the werewolf idea.

Fans of horror and suspense will love Jonathan Maberry’s gory zombie story, “Rot and Ruin.” More zombie stories include “Warm Bodies” by Isaac Marion and “The Forest of Hands and Teeth” by Carrie Ryan. For a spine-tingling ghost story that will keep you up at night read “Long Lankin and The Mark of Cain” by Lindsey Barraclough, or “The Graveyard Book” by Neil Gaiman. Check out “Scowler” by Daniel Kraus, “The Killer in Me” by Margot Harrison, and “I Hunt Killers” by Barry Lyga if you enjoy reading about serial killers.

GLBTQ (Gay Lesbian Bisexual Transgendered Queer) literature has become extremely popular in YA publishing lately. Some great titles include “Whatever” by S.J. Goslee, “Girl Mans Up” by M-E Girard, “Simon Vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda” by Becky Albertalli, I”f I was Your Girl” by Meredith Russo, and “Inside of Out” by Jenn Marie Thorne.

These are just a few titles. There are many more awesome books available at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library and the three branches. The great thing about YA literature is that most books come in a series or trilogy so you never run out of things to read! There are also movies and TV shows based on a lot of these books, so the fun never ends. Visit the library today and ask a librarian to help you find your next great read.

Anita Wiesheit

Guest column