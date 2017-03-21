Not anti-gun; support law enforcement

Re: HB137, guns in government meetings

I am writing in response to Rep. Biteman’s column (The Sheridan Press, March 18).

I applaud Gov. Mead’s veto of the Wyoming Repeal of Gun Free Zones Act.

Rep. Biteman refers to constitutional values — especially that of the Second Amendment right to bear arms. This was written in the 18th century when the United States was in its infancy. Cities and towns did not enjoy the protection of a police department. Larger communities/counties did not have a sheriff’s office, and states did not have national guard units or highway patrols.

I appreciate the protection we are provided by out local — city, county and state — law enforcement agencies. The personnel in these agencies has been trained extensively in the use of firearms as well as in safety and security procedures. Each officer puts his/her life on the line for us each time they are on duty.

Public meetings can be contentious and emotions can run high. I do not believe firearms are appropriate in these settings, except in the hands of law enforcement personnel.

I am not anti-gun. I own a gun.

Cissy Dillon

Sheridan