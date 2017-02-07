Nordic club organizing moonlight ski for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The Black Mountain Nordic Club will host an evening of moonlight skiing from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday at the Sibley Lake cross-country ski trails warming hut.

The club will provide homemade soup, cookies and hot chocolate. Participants are welcome to bring their own snacks and drinks. Come prepared with warm clothing and a headlamp.

Serious snow or sub-zero temperatures will cancel the event.

Those interested in carpooling can meet at 5 p.m. in the south end of the Kmart parking lot or connect on Facebook. Snowshoes and fat bikes are welcome. Check the club’s website blackmountainnordic.com for trail maps and last-minute updates.

For more information contact Curt at blkmtnnordic@gmail.com.