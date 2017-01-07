Nordic club to host moonlight ski

SHERIDAN — The Black Mountain Nordic Ski Club will host an evening of moonlight skiing 6-9 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the Sibley Lake cross-country ski trails warming hut.

All are invited to join the group in a beautiful setting to roast a brat and enjoy other snacks. People are also welcome to bring their own snacks and drinks.

Organizers recommend those planning to attend come prepared with warm clothing and a headlamp. Serious snow or below zero temperatures will cancel the event.

Check the club’s website, blackmountainnordic.com, for trail maps and last-minute updates.

For more information contact Curt at blkmtnnordic@gmail.com.