Nordic club to host last moonlight ski of season


SHERIDAN — The Black Mountain Nordic Club will host an evening of moonlight skiing from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday at the Sibley Lake cross-country ski trails warming hut. 

Hot chocolate and snacks will be provided by the club. People are welcome to bring their own snacks and drinks, too. 

Those planning to attend should come prepared with warm clothing and a headlamp. Serious snow or sub-zero temperatures will cancel the event. 

Those interested in carpooling can meet at 5 p.m. in the south end of the Kmart parking lot or connect on Facebook. Snowshoes and fat bikes are welcome. 

Check the club’s website blackmountainnordic.com for trail maps and last-minute updates. 

For more information email blkmtnnordic@gmail.com.

