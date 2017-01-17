WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Nordic club to host chili fest


BUFFALO — The Powder Pass Nordic Club will host a chili fest Saturday at 11 a.m.

The event will take place at the Willow Park    Nordic Area. 

Join the group for chili, camaraderie, skiing and snowshoeing.

For additional information on the event, contact powderpassnordic@gmail.com.

