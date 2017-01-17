WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Nordic club to host chili fest
BUFFALO — The Powder Pass Nordic Club will host a chili fest Saturday at 11 a.m.
The event will take place at the Willow Park Nordic Area.
Join the group for chili, camaraderie, skiing and snowshoeing.
For additional information on the event, contact powderpassnordic@gmail.com.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region.
