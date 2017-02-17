Nonprofits offer ‘Key Service’ to community

SHERIDAN — Each year, the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce takes time to recognize outstanding businesses and business leaders in the community.

On the front page of the Feb. 9, 2017, edition of The Sheridan Press, the winners in each category of business awards for 2017 were recognized. Over the next six weeks, the other individuals and businesses nominated will be recognized on the Saturday “Business” page for their contributions to the Sheridan community.

This year, The Food Group was recognized with the Key Service Award. The other nominees were:

Center for Vital Community

The Center for Vital Community has been serving Sheridan for 16 years with the purpose to engage citizens to strengthen the community. The CVC supports the community’s nonprofits, provides leadership training for adults and eighth-graders, and it identifies and mobilizes community initiatives. The nonprofit’s only agenda is the success and vitality of the community, taking a supportive role but quietly helping make Sheridan County an amazing place to live, Chamber representatives said.

The CVC recently graduated its fifth CiViC Leadership Class and it has expanded its youth leadership camp, known as CampFIRE. In addition, the CVC has been hosting study circles on creating a dementia friendly community, and with that initiative has been part of winning a three-year, $1.3 million federal grant to become a dementia friendly pilot project for the entire state.

Big Brothers Big Sisters

With the vision for all children to achieve success in life, Big Brothers Big Sisters has served the Sheridan community since 2003 and Chamber representatives said they continue to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships.

Big Brothers Big Sisters match children ages 5-16 with an adult mentor who has similar interests and who wants to simply spend time with that child, creating meaningful friendships. Those mentorships occur either in a community setting or in their schools.

This past year, Big Brothers Big Sisters has received support from Sheridan County School District 2 and the nonprofit’s main office is now located at Sheridan High School. The program has grown from serving 27 children in 2013 to more than 90 children in 2016.

Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation

The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation was established in 1976 and has been serving the Sheridan community and raising funds for health care since then with a volunteer board of directors. In 2000, it expanded with a dedicated staff. Several projects have been completed with the help of philanthropy and donors over the years including the Griffith Emergency Department, Watt Dialysis Center, Cardiology Cath Lab and the new Intensive Care Unit.

In addition to major capital projects, the foundation provides annual funding to Sheridan Memorial Hospital for programs, including hospice expansion, cancer screening and diagnosis, clinical and nursing scholarships, diabetes education and testing assistance, Watt Dialysis Center endowment for patient care and community health and wellness education.

The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation’s mission is to cultivate community health and support the hospital’s vision, “When people think of excellent health care, they think of Sheridan.”

WYO Theater

The WYO Theater was built in 1923 as a vaudeville house called The Lotus. In the 1930s it transitioned into a movie theater and in the ‘40s it was branded the WYO. As the ‘70s came to a close the theater was abandoned and threatened with demolition, but the theater was taken over by a group of individuals who created “Save the Wyo, Inc” in 1983 to raise awareness and funding to save and renovate the theater into a performing arts space.

In 1989 the theater reopened to the public as the WYO Theater and has now been serving the community for 33 years.

The mission of the WYO is to inspire, educate and entertain, with the vision to become a major regional performing arts center. In the past five years, the theater has seen physical growth with the addition of the Mars Theater and partnerships with Sheridan College.

This past year, the WYO secured funding from the Wyoming Business Council to begin renovation of the Hallmark building. This project will add additional space to the lobby and provide a dance floor, offices, classrooms and rehearsal spaces that can be used by the whole community.

Information from the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.