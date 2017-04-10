No weekend plans? Check out these Easter events

SHERIDAN — A number of local organizations will host Easter-related events this weekend, including carnivals and egg hunts.

Here’s a list of local Easter happenings:

Friday

• 2:30 p.m., East Egg Hunt, Westview Health Care Center, 1990 W. Loucks St.

Saturday

• 9:30 a.m., Easter Egg Hunt, Sheridan Inn, ages 0-8, 856 Broadway St.

• 9:30 a.m., Easter Egg Hunt, Scott Park, Dayton, kids ages 1-10

• 10-11 a.m., fun and games, Scott Park, Dayton, kids ages 1-10

• 10 a.m., Easter Egg Hunt Eggs-Travaganza, Thorne-Rider Park, ages 0-3 Redle field, ages 4-5 Barney Park, ages 6-8 volleyball area

• 11 a.m., fifth annual Hound Hunt, Dan Madia Field

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Easter Carnival and Egg Run, egg runs for four different age groups, carnival games, face painting, inflatable slides, small animal zoo, rock climbing wall and more, Bethesda Worship Center, 5135 Coffeen Ave.

• 1 p.m. Easter Egg Hunt, Walmart, ages 0-4 at 1 p.m., ages 5-9 at 1:10 p.m., ages 10-13 at 1:20 p.m., bring your own basket

• 2-3 p.m., Easter Egg Hunt, Sheridan Speedway, 69 Industrial Lane

Sunday

• 7-10 a.m., Sheridan York Rite Bodies Easter Breakfast, pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice, coffee, $5 per person or $20 for families of four or more, Sheridan Masonic Building, 109 S. Gould St.