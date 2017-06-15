No surprises in NWCCD financial overview

SHERIDAN — The Northern Wyoming Community College District board examined its financial overview for the 2018 fiscal year, which panned out as expected, according to NWCCD President Dr. Paul Young.

“There were no surprises — good or bad,” Young said.

Initial uncertainty surrounding the budget was due in large part to its performance-based portions, recapturing and redistribution of funding and the recalibration of funding between fixed and variable costs.

“Our completion has helped us a great deal,” said Norleen Healy, NWCCD board chair. “We have the best completion rate for our graduates in the state, and part of the funding is based on completion. So the cut wasn’t as drastic as we feared.”

While board members will finalize expenditures at its July board meeting, the district will likely run with an operating budget of more than $29 million.

That figure is close to its operating budget for the current fiscal year. Despite less funding arriving from the state, a 6 percent tuition increase set by the state along with a $2 fee increase per credit will offset losses.

One-mill levy funding came in at $1,390,500, with appropriations seeing little changes out of Sheridan County and the city of Gillette and an increase in funding from Campbell County.

While NWCCD officials were pleased with the financial overview, they still have plenty of challenges ahead.

NWCCD is currently looking at an 11 percent increase in its summer school enrollment, and fall enrollment is expected to increase as well. Young said this means the college will have to do more with less state funds.

Salary increases for faculty and staff were not included in the expenditures. However, Young said the board will continue to explore the subject this fall. Young discussed salaries at the April board meeting, stating the district’s employees haven’t seen cost of living adjustments for nearly a decade.

“We are going to revisit that when we absolutely know what our enrollment numbers are going to look like and we are certain about the rest of our revenue picture,” Young said.

The board will finalize the budget at its July meeting.

In other business:

• The NWCCD was awarded a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. The funds will go toward training center projects at Sheridan College and Gillette College.

• The board approved a resolution supporting the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority’s grant/loan application to the Wyoming Business Council.

• Bob Berger was approved to sit on the Sheridan College Foundation board.