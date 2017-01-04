No contact order continued for Schultz

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Circuit Court in Sheridan continued an unsecured bond Tuesday for Ryan Schultz, a man jailed for domestic battery and false imprisonment on Nov. 2.

Schultz was charged after his wife called 911 and reported Schultz throwing items at her in anger and hindering her from leaving the house, according to Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office reports.

On Dec. 28, Schultz failed to comply with court-ordered no contact with his wife and sheriff’s deputies again reported to the Schultz home in Story for the report of a possible domestic assault and battery. Schultz advised he had been living with his wife since Christmas, according to the report. The deputy arrested Schultz for violating the conditions of his bond, and he spent six days in jail before returning to Sheridan County Circuit Court.

Defense attorney Angela Long said she would not deny her client having contact with his wife, but suggested the court continue the unsecured bond. Sheridan County deputy attorney Dianna Bennett said Schultz poses extreme danger to himself and others in his current state of mind, mentioning threats by Schultz of self-harm.

The court ordered Schultz to have no contact with his wife and instructed him to seek mental health treatment and follow through with it. Schultz’s $1,500 unsecured bond was continued.