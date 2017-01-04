WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

No contact order continued for Schultz


SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Circuit Court in Sheridan continued an unsecured bond Tuesday for Ryan Schultz, a man jailed for domestic battery and false imprisonment on Nov. 2.

Schultz was charged after his wife called 911 and reported Schultz throwing items at her in anger and hindering her from leaving the house, according to Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office reports.

On Dec. 28, Schultz failed to comply with court-ordered no contact with his wife and sheriff’s deputies again reported to the Schultz home in Story for the report of a possible domestic assault and battery. Schultz advised he had been living with his wife since Christmas, according to the report. The deputy arrested Schultz for violating the conditions of his bond, and he spent six days in jail before returning to Sheridan County Circuit Court.

Defense attorney Angela Long said she would not deny her client having contact with his wife, but suggested the court continue the unsecured bond. Sheridan County deputy attorney Dianna Bennett said Schultz poses extreme danger to himself and others in his current state of mind, mentioning threats by Schultz of self-harm.

The court ordered Schultz to have no contact with his wife and instructed him to seek mental health treatment and follow through with it. Schultz’s $1,500 unsecured bond was continued. 

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.
My Google+ profileMy LinkedIn profileMy Instagram profileMy Pinterest profile

Ashleigh Fox

Government/Cops/Courts Reporter
Ashleigh Fox joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as the government, cops and courts reporter. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles, CA. Before working in Sheridan, she worked as a sports editor for the Sidney Herald in Sidney, MT. Email Ashleigh at: ashleigh.fox@thesheridanpress.com
My Google+ profileMy LinkedIn profileMy Instagram profileMy Pinterest profile

Latest posts by Ashleigh Fox (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..