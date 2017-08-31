No charges expected in case of 2-year-old hit by train

SHERIDAN — No charges are likely to come out of the July 10 incident involving a 2-year-old boy being hit by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train.

Sheridan Police Department Lt. Tom Ringley said the case will be sent to the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office once SPD receives final documentation from BNSF and closes the investigation, but he doesn’t believe charges will be filed regarding the case.

The child was struck by a train at the First Street railroad crossing in Sheridan.

Law enforcement officials said the boy was transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital, then the Children’s Hospital of Colorado in Denver. The boy has since returned home.